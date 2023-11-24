Data recap: Capex push, road accidents, Ambani’s investment
Summary
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. The government is on track to meet its ambitious aim of ₹10 trillion capital expenditure. Latest data show road accidents have become more fatal in recent years. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has revealed his investment plans for West Bengal.