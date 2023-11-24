Data recap: Capex push, road accidents, Ambani’s investment

Illusion of hikes

While many companies are likely to offer a median hike of 9-10% in the upcoming cycle, it may not feel enough due to high inflation, Mint reported. Inflation is expected to remain above 5% in the current financial year, and this could eat into more than half of the hike given by companies. Even though the median remuneration had risen 9.5% on average in 2022-23, the average inflation during the year was 6.7%, leaving very little room for real increase in the salary.