The big stories of the week gone by – in charts

Backing out

$4.7 billion: That was the value of the deal to buy BillDesk that was called off by global investor Prosus NV just hours before the deadline, shocking shareholders and setting up a possible legal battle between the two parties, Mint reported. The deal was announced more than a year ago to create an Indian fintech giant that would handle payments worth $147 billion. Its subsidiary, PayU, said in a statement that the transaction was cancelled because certain preconditions for closing were not met.