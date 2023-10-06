Data recap: Auto sales, GST, Sensex Q2 returns, and more
Summary
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. The government collected ₹1.62 trillion in goods and services tax (GST) in the month of September, marking the fourth highest monthly collection since the inception of the tax regime. The BSE Sensex gained just 1.7% during the July-September 2023, recording its worst returns for the second quarter in four years.