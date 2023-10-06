Data recap: Auto sales, GST, Sensex Q2 returns, and more

Investment plans

$20 billion: That's the amount of investment that Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is considering for setting up two petrochemical projects in India, Mint reported. The plants will be set up either independently or in partnerships with other companies, chairman and chief executive officer Arun Kumar Singh said. He added that ONGC was looking for sites to set up the plants and could announce it this fiscal year itself. Singh said the company felt the need to increase its petrochemical footprints to “accommodate our product in India".