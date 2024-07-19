The week in charts: Corporate profit, GDP projections, rural housing
SummaryNews and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
NEW DELHI : Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. Smaller firms accounted for a bigger share in overall profits in 2023-24, while international agencies have become more optimistic about India’s 2024-25 growth projections after its stellar show in 2023-24.