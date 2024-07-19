The week in charts: Corporate profit, GDP projections, rural housing

NEW DELHI : Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. Smaller firms accounted for a bigger share in overall profits in 2023-24, while international agencies have become more optimistic about India’s 2024-25 growth projections after its stellar show in 2023-24.

Profit pull

India’s corporate profit has always been driven by the biggest firms, with the top 10% commanding 95% of the profit share. However, this is an improvement from 97% recorded in 2021-22. In 2023-34, the bottom 80% firms accounted for 0.3% share in total profits of the BSE-listed universe, the highest in seven years, a Mint analysis of data for 4,006 companies showed. The figure had lately been languishing below zero, due to the dominance of loss-making companies.

Growth bets

After India surprised the world with its impressive 8.2% GDP growth in 2023-24, international agencies have become more optimistic about the country’s growth prospects in the current fiscal year. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its forecast to 7% from 6.8% earlier. While the Asian Development Bank also expects growth to be 7%, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Fitch Ratings are more optimistic at 7.2%. The World Bank currently has the lowest forecast of 6.6% but may undergo revision in the coming months.

Rural housing

₹4.5 trillion: This is the amount the government may announce in the Union Budget 2024-25 to build 23.5 million rural houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), Mint reported quoting sources. The allocation would be for 20 million additional houses as well as 3.5 million houses from the previous phase. The proposed additional 20 million houses will be over and above the 30 million homes for rural and urban poor approved by the Cabinet last month.

Deficit decline

India's merchandise trade deficit narrowed slightly in June, thanks to lower imports during the month, data released by the commerce ministry showed. The deficit came in at $20.98 billion, down from May's $23.78 billion. While both imports and exports fell compared to the previous month, they were still higher than their corresponding values in June 2023, indicating some revival in business activity. The main drivers of merchandise exports in June included engineering goods, electronic goods, and drugs and pharmaceuticals.

Infra boost

The government is considering a proposal to bolster India's newest state-owned infrastructure bank, the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID). It plans to increase NaBFID's capital base to ₹1 trillion through support from banks, a Mint report said. The plan is to ask banks with high capital adequacy ratio to invest in NaBFID, which is expected to benefit the only development finance institution (DFI) created to fund long-term infrastructure.

Deal spree

$1 billion: That's the equity value of the deal undertaken by Macquarie Group, JSW Group’s JSW Neo Energy and Actis Llp to buy renewable energy platform O2 Power, Mint reported. All three have signed non-disclosure agreements (NDA) to buy O2 Power, making it one of the largest deals in the sector. The sale process is being managed by Barclays, and has an enterprise value of around $1.5 billion. O2 Power is targeting a portfolio of around 5 gigawatts (GW) and has already created a 4GW capacity.

Price pain

India’s wholesale inflation surged to a 16-month high of 3.36% in June, displaying a massive shift from deflation seen for most of last year. Food inflation was a key driver behind the rise, jumping to 10.87%, with vegetables, fruits, cereals, paddy, wheat, onion becoming more expensive. Non-food items and fuel prices also saw a moderate rise, while prices of manufactured goods rose by 1.43%. The rise in wholesale inflation is worrying as it may have a spillover effect on retail inflation.

Chart of the week: Snack attack

Be it the bustling cities or the rural heartland, Indians' love for snacks encompasses everything from namkeen to instant noodles, a Mint analysis showed. Biscuits are the most popular choice, followed by namkeen, chips and chocolates.

