Growth bets

After India surprised the world with its impressive 8.2% GDP growth in 2023-24, international agencies have become more optimistic about the country’s growth prospects in the current fiscal year. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its forecast to 7% from 6.8% earlier. While the Asian Development Bank also expects growth to be 7%, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Fitch Ratings are more optimistic at 7.2%. The World Bank currently has the lowest forecast of 6.6% but may undergo revision in the coming months.