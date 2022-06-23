Data recap: Covid rise, edible oil prices, rupee

After more than four months, India’s covid cases are showing an alarming trend. The number of daily confirmed cases has been over 12,000 in seven of the past eight days, leading to worries over the outbreak of a new variant. The central government’s expert body last week issued a direction to check whether a new or sub-variant is behind the rise in cases, while the Karnataka government said that the Omicron variant is still a cause of concern in the state.