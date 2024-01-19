Data recap: Davos 2024, flight delays, trade gap

Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. The World Economic Forum’s (WEF’s) 2024 edition kicked off on Monday and ends today, with over 2,500 delegates and speakers in attendance. Meanwhile, India’s goods trade deficit narrowed by about 4% in December due to a rise in exports, commerce ministry data showed.

Davos’s dominance

This was the week of Davos, the Swiss ski resort town hosting over 2,500 WEF delegates from more than 100 countries. They discussed, among other things, the sluggish economy, escalating geopolitical tensions, persistent climate challenges, and artificial intelligence. But a Plain Facts analysis showed that the summit is heavily skewed towards rich countries. Of the 1,009 firms listed as partners on the WEF website, 74% were based in rich countries and 17% in upper-middle-income ones.

Salary caps

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has in numerous cases declined or delayed approvals for salary increases for top banking executives, and sometimes even mandated pay cuts, Mint reported, citing the recent resignation of IDFC First Bank’s M. Balakrishnan. The regulator keeps top-level compensations under its control to prevent risk-taking of the kind that led to the global financial crisis of 2007-08. However, some in the industry feel such oversight could lead to a talent crunch in the top management of private banks.

‘Poverty’ decline

248 million: That's the number of Indians who exited ‘multidimensional poverty’ between 2013-14 and 2022-23, a recent paper by the Niti Aayog claimed. However, this relies on interpolation and extrapolation of the data available for 2005-06, 2015-16, and 2019-21. In 2005-06, over 55% of Indians were classified as ‘multidimensionally poor’, a share that dropped to about a quarter in 2015-16 and 15% by 2019-21. Multidimensional poverty is not monetary, and looks at education, health outcomes, and living standards.

Airline woes

The aviation sector is grappling with various challenges, ranging from supply challenges to rising airfares, a Mint report said. With dense fog in north India disrupting operations, airlines are facing passenger wrath due to prolonged flight delays. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has introduced new guidelines, urging airlines to proactively cancel flights that may get delayed by over three hours. Meanwhile, the bigger worry is on the supply side as passengers carried by domestic airlines grew at about 8% year-on-year last month, the slowest pace in 22 months.

Narrowing deficit

India's goods trade deficit narrowed in December 2023 by almost 4% since the preceding month, to $19.8 billion, mainly on account of an increase in exports, data released by the ministry of commerce showed. The 1% year-on-year growth in exports, coming after a decline in November, was driven by a surge in exports of electronic goods, drugs and pharmaceuticals, and iron ores. Imports shrank for the second consecutive month, by nearly 5% year-on-year.

Electric overhaul

1 million: That's the number of diesel-run buses the Centre plans to replace with electric alternatives over the next decade, a proposal for which the final decision will be made by the Prime Minister's Office, Mint reported. The proposal is an expansion of the initial suggestion by the heavy industries ministry to replace 800,000 combustion-engine buses with electric options, and the scope has now been broadened following inputs from other ministries.

Inflation trends

Inflation in India has undergone various fluctuations in the last four years, but there are increasing indications of relief. In December 2023, both retail and wholesale inflation experienced a slight increase—to 5.69% and 0.73%, respectively, primarily due to base effect. Food prices exhibited resilience for much of 2023, but the month-on-month decrease in December provides a glimmer of hope, despite the year-on-year increase of 9.5%.

Chart of the week: Income boom

A recent report by Goldman Sachs showed that the number of Indians earning over $10,000 annually had risen 12 times faster than the overall population over the four-year period from 2019-20. But, this segment comprises only 4% of the current working-age population in India.

Follow our data stories on the “In Charts" and “Plain Facts" pages on the Mint website.