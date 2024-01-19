Data recap: Davos 2024, flight delays, trade gap
Summary
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. The World Economic Forum’s (WEF’s) 2024 edition kicked off on Monday and ends today, with over 2,500 delegates and speakers in attendance. Meanwhile, India’s goods trade deficit narrowed by about 4% in December due to a rise in exports, commerce ministry data showed.