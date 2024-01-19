Data recap: Davos 2024, flight delays, trade gap

Salary caps

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has in numerous cases declined or delayed approvals for salary increases for top banking executives, and sometimes even mandated pay cuts, Mint reported, citing the recent resignation of IDFC First Bank’s M. Balakrishnan. The regulator keeps top-level compensations under its control to prevent risk-taking of the kind that led to the global financial crisis of 2007-08. However, some in the industry feel such oversight could lead to a talent crunch in the top management of private banks.