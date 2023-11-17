Data recap: Delhi’s air, October inflation, earnings report
Summary
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. Delhi’s air quality has been worsening by the day since Diwali despite stringent measures taken by the state government. While the year-on-year inflation rate softened in October, retail prices saw the first month-on-month rise in three months.