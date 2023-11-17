Data recap: Delhi’s air, October inflation, earnings report

Skewed share

The matter of adequate gender diversity in companies’ boardrooms is gathering steam but the reality is that corporate leadership remains a grey-haired men’s club. Thanks to regulatory measures, women have begun to get more spots but despite these hard-fought gains, they still are under-represented in the executive arena. The overall share of women directors was just 18.2% as of 31 March, a Mint analysis showed. Moreover, close to half of the members of this coveted club are aged above 60 years, and millennials occupy just a minuscule 1.2% seats.