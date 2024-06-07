Data recap: Election surprise, Sensex seesaw, slower PMI
Summary
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha election have brought back the era of coalition governments as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered losses and couldn’t win a majority by itself. India’s manufacturing and services activity remained strong despite slowing down in May.