Data recap: Election surprise, Sensex seesaw, slower PMI

Hawk mode

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy committee is set to announce its next policy review on Friday. Against the backdrop of GDP growth holding up despite a global slowdown, the RBI is expected to be more hawkish as its main mandate—bringing inflation close to the 4% mark—is still work in progress, with several uncertainties causing upside risks. In the previous meeting, all but one member of the monetary policy committee voted to keep the policy repo rate unchanged, with an hawkish commentary. It is likely to be the case again given the growth-inflation dynamics.