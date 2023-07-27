Economy
Data recap: GDP hopes, EPF rates, L&T buyback, and more
Summary
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. Earlier in the week, major announcements by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and ITC led to movements in the stock markets. The government approved a hike in the interest rate on employees' provident fund (EPF) to 8.15% for 2022-23. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised India’s GDP growth forecast to 6.1% for 2023-24.
