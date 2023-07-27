Data recap: GDP hopes, EPF rates, L&T buyback, and more

Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. Earlier in the week, major announcements by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and ITC led to movements in the stock markets. The government approved a hike in the interest rate on employees' provident fund (EPF) to 8.15% for 2022-23. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised India’s GDP growth forecast to 6.1% for 2023-24.

Buyback boost

For the first time in its eight-decade-long history, L&T announced plans to buy back shares worth up to ₹10,000 crore from its public shareholders. The construction and engineering conglomerate may offer to buy back a 2.4% stake, or 33.33 million shares, through a book-building process, Mint reported. Shareholders who are willing to participate in the buyback will receive up to ₹3,000 per share, or approximately 13% premium to the current market price.

Small cheer

The ministry of finance has approved the Central Board of Trustees’ recommendation to raise the interest rate on EPF to 8.15% for 2022-23 from 8.1% in the preceding year. The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has already instructed its field offices to credit the revised interest rate. The recommendations entail distributing over ₹90,000 crore to members’ accounts on a total principal amount of around ₹11 trillion during 2022-23.

High on optimism

6.1%: That is the projected economic growth for India in 2023-24, the IMF said on Tuesday, revising the figure upwards from 5.9% given in April. The increase in the projection is due to strong domestic investment, the international body said. For 2023-24, the IMF has maintained its earlier forecast of 6.3%. Fitch Ratings has also raised its 2023-24 growth forecast for India to 6.3%, from 6% predicted earlier, citing strong growth in the April-June quarter so far and sustained near-term momentum.

Linguistic variety

Even though articles written in English are the most popular choice on Wikipedia for readers in India, vernacular languages such as Assamese, Maithili and Bhojpuri are witnessing a rapid growth in reading interest, a Mint analysis showed. Articles on the 14 top Indian-language Wikipedias were read a combined 140 million times in June 2023. The Hindi, Bangla and Tamil versions comprise two-thirds of the total readership, including readership from overseas.

States’ goals

The capital spending plans of Indian states are finally expected to take off, albeit with some help from the Centre. In the past three years, state finances had remained stressed due to the pandemic and also due to worries over the phaseout of the goods and services tax (GST) compensation era. Andhra Pradesh leads the charts so far in the fiscal year, having spent 29.7% of its capex budget in just two months, followed by Telangana and Haryana, a Mint analysis showed.

Raw deal?

60%: That's the percentage of shares that shareholders of ITC Ltd will be left with in the entity directly once it demerges its hotels business (and the rest will be through their shareholding in ITC). The company's board this week approved a plan to demerge the hotels business to unlock value and foster focused growth. The proposed structure has disappointed investors, sending the share price plunging 3.9% at the end of trading on the day of the announcement.

Milk woes

With the rise in feed and fodder prices amidst the southwest monsoon season, milk prices are expected to rise further in the next three to four months, a Mint report said. In Tamil Nadu, the price of milk is expected to go up by ₹2 a litre, while consumers across the rest of India may have to spend ₹2-4 more per litre, the report said. Rainfall in the second half of the monsoon season will play a key role in prices of feed and fodder, and eventually milk.

Chart of the week: News tastes

Facebook turned out to be the most popular platform for accessing digital news content in a survey report by Datareportal. More than 40% of the respondents studied by the portal for its July report picked the Meta-owned platform, followed by YouTube and WhatsApp.

Follow us on #MintCharts on our social media handles.