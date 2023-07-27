Data recap: GDP hopes, EPF rates, L&T buyback, and more

Milk woes

With the rise in feed and fodder prices amidst the southwest monsoon season, milk prices are expected to rise further in the next three to four months, a Mint report said. In Tamil Nadu, the price of milk is expected to go up by ₹2 a litre, while consumers across the rest of India may have to spend ₹2-4 more per litre, the report said. Rainfall in the second half of the monsoon season will play a key role in prices of feed and fodder, and eventually milk.