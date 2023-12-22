Data recap: EV funding, govt spending, IPL stars

Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
Parliament has approved an additional spending of ₹1.29 trillion for the fiscal year, while 143 Opposition members have been suspended for allegedly causing disruption to proceedings. The latest crime data shows that Jaipur, among large cities, has the highest rate of economic offence.
Spending surge
Parliament has approved a total additional expenditure of ₹1.29 trillion for the current financial year beyond what the Centre had planned earlier. But ₹70,968 crore of this will be covered by increased receipts and savings under different heads, bringing the effective additional spending to ₹58,378 crore.
A huge portion of the extra spending will be for fertilizer subsidies and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).
Cheating capitals
The share of economic offences—such as cheating and fraud—among all reported offences in the country reached an all-time high of 5.4% in 2022, a Plain Facts analysis of latest data released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed. Two out of every three such cases related to cheating, which rose 16%.
Fraud cases, which include cases of bank- and card-related fraud, dropped slightly. Among large cities, Jaipur topped the list, with 173.5 cases per 100,000 population.
Empty benches
143: That’s the number of Members of Parliament who have been suspended from both houses of Parliament in an unprecedented move in the history of India. The MPs were suspended for allegedly causing ruckus while demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah over the security breach that had taken place on 13 December.
While the Opposition has dubbed the suspension as “murder of democracy", the government has justified the action, saying the MPs had violated the directives of the Chair in the Houses.
Spreading pollution
While unbreathable air in Delhi dominates the news, with the pollution reaching nearly 100 times the global safe limit, smaller cities are also beginning to see worsening of the air. In many non-metro cities, the average daily level of the PM2.5 pollutant through the year exceeds the safe zone, a Plain Facts analysis showed.
Out of 54 cities (three most populous in each state) with available data, 37 have averaged PM2.5 levels above India's acceptable standard of 40 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m³) in 2023 so far.
Holiday highs
After the pandemic, there has been a renewed interest among Indians to travel, with December poised to set a post-pandemic record for passenger numbers, Mint reported. This December, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company RateGain expects a 15-20% monthly increase in bookings.
Goa, Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Puducherry remain popular domestic destinations, while Dubai, Bangkok, New York, Colombo, Bali and Male are expected to be among top international destinations.
EV financing
$400 million: That’s the investment amount Australian financial services firm Macquarie has set aside for now for its end-to-end electric vehicle (EV) platform, which will offer everything from fleet leasing to electrification (battery services) and heavy transportation to players in the segment, Mint reported.
The company will facilitate commercial fleet operators to avail credit and address a major gap in India’s EV ambitions through a non-banking financial company it is planning to set up in the country.
Being India at COP
While climate change is an issue to be dealt with at the global level, India’s approach has largely been pragmatic, meant to ensure that the burden of action doesn’t fall unfairly on developing countries. While historical emitters of greenhouse gases are cutting down, the share from China and India have risen, putting the two countries in a tricky position, a Plain Facts analysis showed.
India has increasingly pitched itself as a leader of the global south, but smaller and more vulnerable nations are now objecting to its high emissions.
Chart of the week: IPL’s stars
With the Cricket World Cup victory, Australian cricketers have been the top stars at the latest auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with star fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins racking up record bids to enter new franchises.
