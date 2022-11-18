The big stories of the week gone by – in charts

Inflation Respite

India’s retail inflation fell to a three-month low of 6.77% in October, down from 7.41% in September, because of the statistical effect of a low base. Inflation for the food and beverage group also fell to a three-month low of 7.04% in October as against 8.41% the previous month. However, despite the moderation, inflation is still above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit of 6.0%, which will keep the central bank on its toes in the December meeting of the monetary policy committee.