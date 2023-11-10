Data recap: Free food scheme, OTT users, home sales

Extended security

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year, the government has decided to extend the free foodgrain scheme, originally set to conclude after December, for an additional five years. The PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) was started during the time of covid-19 crisis. It was amalgamated with some tweaks with the National Food Security Act in December 2022, and extended by a year till December 2023. The need of a five-year extension brings back the question whether distress is persistent among poor Indians.

