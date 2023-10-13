Data recap: GDP forecast, Nobel prize, Cipla’s feud
Summary
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised India’s growth forecast for the current financial year on stronger-than-expected consumption, while the Nobel prize in economics has been awarded to Claudia Goldin, a Harvard University professor, making her the first solo female winner. Meanwhile, a family feud is threatening Cipla’s stake sale.