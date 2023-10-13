Data recap: GDP forecast, Nobel prize, Cipla’s feud

Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised India’s growth forecast for the current financial year on stronger-than-expected consumption, while the Nobel prize in economics has been awarded to Claudia Goldin, a Harvard University professor, making her the first solo female winner. Meanwhile, a family feud is threatening Cipla’s stake sale.

Growth outlier

In the wake of the global growth slowdown and fears of recession, the Indian economy has shown resilience. The IMF revised India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for 2023-24 to 6.3% from 6.1% earlier. The international body said the upward revision in the forecast reflected stronger-than-expected consumption during April-June. Private final consumption grew 6% in that quarter as against 2.8% the previous quarter. However, the IMF’s projection is still lower than the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) forecast of 6.5%.

A deserving honour

Claudia Goldin, a Harvard University professor, was awarded the Nobel prize in economics this week for her pioneering research on women’s earnings and labour market participation through the centuries. With the win, Goldin has become the first woman to win the award solo in economics, which has seen the fewest women laureates (three). Peace (19) and literature (17) have seen more women winners, but overall, the Nobel prize has been awarded only 65 times to women since 1901.

Family feud

$7 billion: That’s the worth of stake sale in Cipla Ltd that has come under dark clouds due to an alleged rift among the promoters, the Hamied family. Some of the family members have questioned the deal’s pricing of around ₹1,200 per share and the family’s decision to exit the eight-decade-old business, Mint reported. Despite a substantial 18.68% promoter stake in Cipla, family patriarch Yusuf Hamied cannot unilaterally decide to divest control of Cipla due to a 2017 pact.

Partial results

Even as the RBI’s monetary policy committee has not raised the policy repo rate this financial year, the transmission of the 250-basis-point hike between May 2022 and February 2023 is yet to happen fully. According to the latest data, the transmission to fresh deposit (retail and bulk) rates has been the highest at 233 basis points (bps), while lowest to outstanding rupee loan at 112 bps. The MPC said last week that since the transmission was still incomplete, it has decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation, while keeping the repo rate unchanged.

Bearing fruit

Even as India is struggling with low production of food items due to below-normal monsoon this year, the yields of rice and wheat have improved dramatically—by 4.5 times and 10 times, respectively—in the past 60 years, thanks to technological innovations implemented during the ‘green revolution’, an analysis by howindialives.com showed. The agritech sector is now attracting start-ups committed to solving problems faced by agriculture. Despite a funding lull, upstream agrifood tech startups have emerged as a bright spot.

Regime shift

70%: That’s the percentage of personal income taxpayers who are expected to shift to the new tax regime, according to Central Board of Direct Taxes chairman Nitin Gupta. The new tax regime was introduced in 2020 to simplify the tax structure and lower the tax rates, and in the Budget 2023, the government raised the threshold for a full tax rebate to a taxable income of ₹7 lakh per annum from ₹5 lakh. Gupta added that 60% of corporate income was already under the low tax rate regime.

Rush resumes

An average of five initial public offerings (IPO) flooded the primary market per month during the first half of the financial year, a record high in at least a decade, data released last week by primedatabase.com showed. Despite the high number of IPOs, the amount raised was 26% lower from the same period a year ago, which saw the monumental listing of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). Several IPOs were postponed last year amid jittery market conditions following the Russia-Ukraine war.

Chart of the week: The rich list

Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed India's richest person tag, dethroning Gautam Adani as scathing allegations made by Hindenburg Research have led to a decline in the latter’s net worth this year, as per Hurun India Rich List 2023. Ambani and his family had a net worth of ₹8.1 trillion, and Adani and family had ₹4.75 trillion. Cyrus Poonawalla of the Serum Institute of India held steady in the third position.

