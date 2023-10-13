Data recap: GDP forecast, Nobel prize, Cipla’s feud

Partial results

Even as the RBI’s monetary policy committee has not raised the policy repo rate this financial year, the transmission of the 250-basis-point hike between May 2022 and February 2023 is yet to happen fully. According to the latest data, the transmission to fresh deposit (retail and bulk) rates has been the highest at 233 basis points (bps), while lowest to outstanding rupee loan at 112 bps. The MPC said last week that since the transmission was still incomplete, it has decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation, while keeping the repo rate unchanged.