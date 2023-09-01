Data recap: LPG relief, Maruti roadmap, GDP, and more

Production plans

₹45,000 crore: That’s the amount Maruti Suzuki will be investing to nearly double its production capacity to 4 million units a year in the next seven years, the company said at its annual general meeting. The company also plans to set up a new one-million-unit facility in Haryana’s Kharkhoda and another one for which location has not been disclosed yet. The company is investing the money to meet the rising demand outside India, with the company expecting its export volume to rise to 800,000 units by 2030-31.