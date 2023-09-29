Data recap: Jobs market, government debt, GST claims, and more
Summary
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. The Centre has stuck to its borrowing plans for the second half of the current financial year, while a report released last week showed a high level of self-employment among women since the pandemic. Meanwhile, high claims under goods and services tax (GST) from gaming firms have raised eyebrows.