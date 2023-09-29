Data recap: Jobs market, government debt, GST claims, and more

Byju’s layoffs

4,000: That’s the number of employees Byju’s, India’s largest edtech startup, is planning to fire in the latest round of layoffs, Mint reported. The move comes just a few days after the appointment of Arjun Mohan as the company’s new chief executive officer for India. Senior executives are also likely to be among the ones to get fired, which will reduce the firm’s cost and management-related expenses. The company is facing a tight liquidity situation and has vacated office spaces and is exploring sale of its subsidiaries.