Data recap: GST gloom, capex slowdown, startup funding
Summary
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) monthly collections grew at the slowest pace in three years in June, while capital expenditure plans slowed to a multi-year low. Meanwhile, the funding winter ended for the Indian startups, with higher funding and deals in June.