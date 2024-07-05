Data recap: GST gloom, Capex slowdown, startup funding

Wedding bonanza

₹10 trillion: This is the size of India’s wedding industry, according to brokerage firm Jefferies. India, which is known for its opulent weddings, spends the most on them, second only to groceries. With an average expenditure of $15,000, the spending on weddings is twice the expenditure on education. Given the scale of weddings in India, it is one of the activities that is also a key driver for several industries in India from jewellery to apparel and travel, the brokerage added.