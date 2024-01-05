Data recap: GST, car sales, shipping cost
Summary
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. The Centre’s goods and services tax (GST) collections grew 10.3% year-on-year to ₹1.65 trillion in December. Meanwhile, the recent attacks on vessels in the Red Sea have led to a surge in shipping costs.