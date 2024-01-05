Data recap: GST, car sales, shipping cost

GST mop-up

₹1.65 trillion: That's the amount of GST collections for the month of December. While the GST mop-up was 10.3% higher than previous year, it was the lowest since October, when the collections were ₹1.72 trillion helped by festival demand. Barring May and August, GST receipts have remained above ₹1.6 trillion in all months this fiscal. The collections in the first 10 months grew 12%, which was in line with Budget estimates and shows a stable trend in consumption growth in the country.