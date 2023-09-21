Data recap: India-Canada row, women’s bill, Maggi pack
Summary
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of a role in the murder of a Canada-based Khalistani leader earlier this year. The Sensex snapped an 11-day winning streak amid a weakness in global markets, with crude oil prices nearing $100 a barrel.