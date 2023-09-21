Data recap: India-Canada row, women’s bill, Maggi pack

IPO prep

Tata Capital Ltd is restructuring its operations and expanding its board as part of the Tata group’s plan to take the non-bank lender public, Mint reported, quoting sources. The group is reportedly targeting an IPO for the company in 2025, and is seeking a valuation similar to recently listed non-banking financial company, Jio Financial Services Ltd. The central bank had in September 2022 classified both Tata Capital and Tata Sons Ltd among the 16 ‘upper-layer’ NBFCs, requiring them to go public within three years from the date of the categorization.