Data recap: India’s 6G dream, EU carbon tax

Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. The EU and India are deliberating over how the former’s carbon tax will affect trade. The startup ecosystem saw a decline in funding and deals in February. The Reserve Bank of India said it didn’t have records about a meeting it held to discuss its failure to rein in inflation.

