Data recap: India’s goal for 2047, inflation dips

Modi on Monday set the target of making India a developed nation by 2047, the 100th year of India’s independence. In his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Modi asked the citizens of the country to take panch pran (five resolutions) for the next 25 years: to make India a developed nation, to denounce the “slavery mindset", to feel proud of the country’s heritage, to be united and have solidarity with fellow citizens, and to carry out their duty towards the nation.

