Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Economy / The week that was, in charts: inflation, asset monetization

The week that was, in charts: inflation, asset monetization

India’s retail inflation was already at a worrying level in February. The Russia-Ukraine war pushed it to a 17-month high of 6.95% in March, mainly on account of a sharper-than-expected spike in food and manufactured goods prices 
3 min read . 01:34 AM IST Curated by Pragya Srivastava

Every week, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights—complete with easy-to-read visual charts—to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Every week, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights—complete with easy-to-read visual charts—to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint. This week we look at the spike in retail inflation following the war, the government’s push for asset monetisation, and a recent LinkedIn survey that reveals struggles faced by women at workplace. Here’s more:

Every week, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights—complete with easy-to-read visual charts—to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint. This week we look at the spike in retail inflation following the war, the government’s push for asset monetisation, and a recent LinkedIn survey that reveals struggles faced by women at workplace. Here’s more:

Inflation surge

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Unlock with CRED

Inflation surge

India’s retail inflation was already at a worrying level in February. The Russia-Ukraine war pushed it to a 17-month high of 6.95% in March, mainly on account of a sharper-than-expected spike in food and manufactured goods prices. This is the third straight month in which Consumer Price Index inflation has been above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) upper tolerance limit of 6%. In the current quarter, too, RBI expects inflation to stay elevated at 6.3%.

View Full Image
Chart-1
Click on the image to enlarge

Digital tax

India’s collections from the equalization levy, or the so-called Google tax, have risen at an average year-on-year growth rate of 90% over the past five years. However, this trend may soon come to an end, with India signing a compromise pact with the US effective 1 April. The pact will end a 2% tax on non-resident entities, such as Netflix, Facebook, and Google, and also protect Indian products from retaliatory tariffs up to 25% levied by the US.

View Full Image
Chart-2
Click on the image to enlarge

Beating target

96,000 crore: That’s the amount the government has garnered by opting for asset monetization in 2021-22. It has exceeded the target by 8,000 crore. Asset monetization in sectors such as roads, power, and mining of coals and minerals has helped the government surpass the target. For the current year, the government is likely to set the target at more than 1.6 trillion, which various ministries are currently processing.

Tourism boost

Economic activity picked up rapidly after restrictions imposed in 2020 following the coronavirus outbreak were lifted, but the tourism industry struggled to find its feet. This seems to be changing, data shows. Nights booked in some of Airbnb destinations in India suggest that tourism and hospitality are exceeding pre-pandemic levels in 2021-22. Lonavala, Kullu, Shimla, Kangra and Chikkamagaluru are among those that crossed pre-pandemic levels of Airbnb bookings.

View Full Image
Chart -3
Click on the image to enlarge

Winning streak

Recently, HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd announced the merger of the two entities. The bank has an impressive record of 20% or more year-on-year growth in its advances in 17 of the past 20 years. HDFC Bank is already India’s largest private sector bank by assets and the second-largest bank overall by advances. The merger of the private sector lender with the housing-finance parent is expected to make the entity stronger.

View Full Image
Chart 4
Click on the image to enlarge

Robust revenues

50,591 crore: That’s the revenue Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) reported in the quarter ended March, beating the street expectation of 50,249 crore. However, the company’s quarterly profit rose 7.4% year-on-year to 9,926 crore, trailing expectations, as higher employee costs curbed earnings. On a trailing 12-month basis, the company’s attrition rate increased to 17.4% from 15.3% in the previous quarter.

Women’s struggles

Several companies are now adopting the back-to-office policy, which is likely to have an impact on workers. A recent survey conducted by LinkedIn indicates that seven out of 10 working women had left their jobs or are considering leaving them in the absence of flexible work policies. While more than 80% of women surveyed preferred flexible work timings and hybrid work policy, only about 30% were offered those by the companies.

View Full Image
Chart 5
Click on the image to enlarge

Chart of the week: Field lead

The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar this November. As many as 13 European countries will compete in Qatar. Historical data shows Europe dominates the space, with its cumulative appearances at the World Cup notably higher than other continents.

View Full Image
Chart 6
Click on the image to enlarge

Follow us on #MintCharts on Twitter and subscribe to Mint’s Top of the Morning newsletter for our Chart of the Day.