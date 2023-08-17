Data recap: Inflation, IPO revival, millets in diet
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. Retail inflation unexpectedly surpassed the 7%-mark in July due to high vegetable prices, Samsung will receive the highest payout under the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile manufacturing, and Russia surpassed Iraq as India’s largest supplier of crude oil.