Data recap: Inflation, IPO revival, millets in diet

IPO revival

The country’s primary market may be headed for a revival with at least 71 companies firming up plans to launch their initial public offerings (IPO) in the second half of fiscal 2023-24, according to Prime Database. Experts are upbeat about the prospects of the primary market after a lull. These companies could raise as much as $10.7 billion (or ₹89,069 crore) by selling their shares to the public and listing them on exchanges through IPOs in the coming six months. In addition, at least 30 companies have filed offer documents and are awaiting regulatory approval for their IPOs, aimed at raising around ₹38,129 crore.