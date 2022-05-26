Data recap: Inflation outlook, GDP growth

The Indian economy was on a steady recovery track until 2021. However, a series of adverse events could have impacted the pace of growth in the quarter that ended in March because of rising price pressures and disruptions caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus. GDP growth is expected to have slowed to 3.9% in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year from 5.4% in the December quarter, according to the median estimate of 21 economists polled by Mint.