The stories of the week gone by – in charts

Twitter Deal

$44 billion: The price of the proposed buyout by Elon Musk. A majority of Twitter shareholders on Tuesday voted in favour of Musk’s earlier offer to acquire the social media network. However, despite the approval, consummation of the deal depends upon Musk. The Tesla owner had in July threatened to cancel the deal, claiming that Twitter has misled him about the size of the user-base and the number of bots and spam accounts.