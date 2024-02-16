Data recap: Inflation, tax mop-up, India-UAE ties
SummaryNews and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. The consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation cooled to 5.1% in January, but still remains above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) target of 4%. India and the United Arab Emirates concluded a bilateral agreement and signed a framework for the India-Middle East Economic Corridor during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the nation.