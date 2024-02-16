Data recap: Inflation, tax mop-up, India-UAE ties

Edtech’s woes

The once-promising edtech space seems to be losing the plot given the unending funding winter for startups. Besides, the operational hurdles faced by Byju's, once hailed as a leading player in the sector, has also dampened sentiment. The industry had received widespread recognition during the pandemic, attracting investments worth $4.1 billion in 2021, double of what it received in 2020. However, investments plunged over 90% in the post-pandemic period. The sector had a nearly 42% share in all startup layoffs in India since 2022, as recorded by a tracker run by Inc42.