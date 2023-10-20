Data recap: IT costs, games bid, power demand

Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. The quarterly earnings season is on, and two of the three leading software services companies reported a further increase in their employee wage costs as a share of total expenses. India has expressed interest in making an official bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

Price realities

Retail inflation cooled to 5.02% in September, down from 6.83% in the previous month, due to a sharp correction in vegetable prices. However, prices of other food items have remained persistently elevated, which could be a point of concern. A Mint analysis showed about 35% of the inflation basket is still experiencing inflation above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance limit of 6%. Out of the 299 items in the basket, prices of 83 items increased by 6% or more as compared to the same month a year ago.

View Full Image ...

Power games

At 240 gigawatts (GW), the peak power demand this year was recorded shortly after noon on 1 September, the most delayed peak since 2020, an analysis by Mint showed. The power ministry had projected a peak demand of 230 GW for this summer, but an erratic and milder summer pushed the peak by a few months. August was dry, but rains in September averted a potential drought. The relatively cooler September weather led to a 7.8% decrease in electricity consumption after a 5.8% surge in August.

Backing for Byju’s

₹300 crore: That's the sum of money offered by the founder of Manipal Hospitals Group, Ranjan Pai, to Byju’s parent company Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, Mint reported. The transaction is expected to help a partial exit for the Chaudhry family from Aakash Educational Services. If the deal goes through, Pai's total investment in the group would reach $300 million. The investment will largely help the group repay a loan taken from the US-based investor Davidson Kempner.

Wage burden

For two of India's top three software services firms—Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies—employee costs as a share of total expenses reached at least a six-year high in the September quarter, Mint reported. The sector is finding it hard to retain staff at a time when campus recruitments have been stopped and lateral hiring from the the market at 30% hikes remains the norm. For TCS, the wage costs crossed 77% of total expenses.

Games goals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India would bid to host the 2036 Olympics. Bidding for the world’s biggest sports show is an expensive proposition as costs have jumped up significantly since the Atlanta Games in 1996, according to a Mint explainer. Countries typically invest around $50-100 million, even for bids that don't succeed. If the bid succeeds, this amount skyrockets to billions of dollars for the preparations, such as building stadiums and enhancing infrastructure to accommodate the influx of athletes and tourists.

Strategic deal

₹3,800 crore: That's the amount Dorf-Ketal Chemicals is planning to raise by selling its five-year, non-convertible debentures at an interest of 8.5-9%, Mint reported. The company has emerged as the frontrunner for speciality chemicals maker Aquapharm Chemicals, which is looking to raise ₹4,000 crore- ₹4,400 crore from a stake sale. The news comes after multiple other acquisitions by Dorf-Ketal, including India-based Khyati Chemicals in April 2022 and Clariant’s North American land oil business in October 2022.

Flying high

IndiGo has almost doubled its market share in India’s international flights in the last four years, a Mint report showed. During the April-June quarter, IndiGo had a 17.2% market share, topping among both Indian and foreign airlines operating on international routes. The share was 9.6% in the same quarter in 2019. The low-cost carrier has beaten global peers like Emirates, whose share had declined from 9.7% to 8.6%. So has Etihad's, from 4.6% to 2.6%.

Chart of the week: Ageing shifts

Though India is still young, its demography has been ageing at a faster pace since the early 2010s. In the 67-year period from 1950 to 2017, the share of the 65-plus population doubled from 3.1% to 6%. But projections suggest that the next doubling will occur in a significantly shorter span of 25 years, Mint reported.

Follow our data stories on the “In Charts" and “Plain Facts" pages on the Mint website