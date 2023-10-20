Data recap: IT costs, games bid, power demand

Price realities

Retail inflation cooled to 5.02% in September, down from 6.83% in the previous month, due to a sharp correction in vegetable prices. However, prices of other food items have remained persistently elevated, which could be a point of concern. A Mint analysis showed about 35% of the inflation basket is still experiencing inflation above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance limit of 6%. Out of the 299 items in the basket, prices of 83 items increased by 6% or more as compared to the same month a year ago.

