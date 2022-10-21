The big stories of the week gone by– in charts

Salary Squeeze

For the first time in nearly a year, some top IT services firms in India saw a noticeable drop in their quarterly employee benefit costs as a share of revenue. This indicates that the sector may have found ways to keep rising salary costs in check. Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies saw wage costs dip as a share of revenue, to 56.1% and 54.6%, respectively in Q2FY23, while Infosys saw little change at 53.2%. L&T Infotech and Wipro saw an increase in wage costs.

