The big stories of the week gone by– in charts

Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. The northeastern states of India are seeing swift growth in air travel. Software services firms showed signs of a decline in their quarterly employee benefit costs. Meanwhile, India’s poor ranking on the Global Hunger Index has again sparked a debate over its findings.
Salary Squeeze
For the first time in nearly a year, some top IT services firms in India saw a noticeable drop in their quarterly employee benefit costs as a share of revenue. This indicates that the sector may have found ways to keep rising salary costs in check. Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies saw wage costs dip as a share of revenue, to 56.1% and 54.6%, respectively in Q2FY23, while Infosys saw little change at 53.2%. L&T Infotech and Wipro saw an increase in wage costs.
Hunger Problem
Out of 121 countries, India ranked 107th on the Global Hunger Index 2022 and scored 29.1, indicating “serious" hunger. However, the Indian government has claimed that most indicators in the index report were only about children’s health and that the estimates were based on only 3,000 respondents. Latest data from the National Family Health Survey shows mixed nutritional status. Child mortality has decreased, but progress on child wasting and stunting has been slow.
Debt Recovery
₹3,000 crore: This is the debt exposure Power Finance Corp (PFC) has in RattanIndia Power’s 1,350-MW Nashik power plant, out of the total debt of ₹8,000 crore. This has prompted PFC to file an insolvency plea against the company. The Nashik plant is the last major project where PFC is the lead financier and needs to be taken for insolvency, officials told Mint. The power project is expected to be brought before the National Company Law Tribunal for review.
Taking Flight
The growth in aircraft movement in the Northeast has outpaced the rest of India in the past five years, a Mint analysis showed. The number of flights in the region rose by 37.5% in the last five years to 7,973 in August 2022, far more than in the West, East, South, and North. The growth rate is high because of a low base and an expansion aided by higher movement by migrant labourers through aircrafts.
Record Rise
The Indian deal-making space has set records for volume and value of mergers and acquisitions, despite a global slowdown, Mint reported, citing Refinitiv data. The deal value in the first nine months of 2022 rose 58% year-on-year to $148 billion. HDFC Bank’s $60-billion merger with parent Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd, L&T Infotech and Mindtree’s $7.1-billion merger, and Adani group’s $6.2-billion acquisition of Ambuja Cements and ACC boosted the deal value.
Earnings Outlook
$6.5-7 billion: That’s the amount state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India are likely to have lost in petrol and diesel sales as a result of a retail fuel price freeze imposed between November 2021 and August 2022, according to Moody’s Investors’ Service. The earnings of OMCs in the sector may also be low because these losses incurred by the state-run companies are yet to be compensated for.
Farm Income
On Tuesday, the government raised the minimum support price (MSP) for mandated rabi crops to boost output. As such, the government will now buy lentil (masur), wheat, barley, gram, rapeseed/mustard and safflower at higher prices from farmers during the 2023-24 marketing season. Sowing of rabi crops will begin soon and the promise of a higher MSP is expected to boost farmer sentiments, which had been dampened by steep inflation.
Chart of the Week: Slump Risk
India is not immune to US economic downturns. In the past, its gross domestic product has contracted by 1.5-2.5% during US recessions, even without any domestic macroeconomic concerns. As the US faces another recession, worries over India’s growth are also increasing.