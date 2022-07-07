Data recap: Jobs data, auto sales, rupee’s fall

Data recap: Jobs data, auto sales, rupee’s fall3 min read . 09:03 PM IST
Twitter and the Indian government are set to face off in court over the latter’s content removal demands. While home loan growth is slowing, unemployment has risen
Every week, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights—complete with easy-to-read visual charts—to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint. Twitter and the Indian government are set to face off in court over the latter’s content removal demands. While home loan growth is slowing, unemployment has risen. Here’s more:
Twitter tussle
Social media platform Twitter is pushing back against the government’s frequent demands to take down tweets. It has moved Karnataka high court seeking legal recourse against the government’s orders, which the company says amounted to “abuse of power". Data compiled by Mint shows content removal requests have risen from 782 during July-December 2019 to 4,903 in January-June 2021. Twitter’s compliance rate was only 11.8%, down from 36.3% in July-December 2019.
Lagging home loans
High inflation has forced the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to hike interest rates and the impact can now be seen in the retail home loans segment. Home loans outstanding grew 0.15% in May, the slowest sequentially in 10 months. Sequential growth was under 1% for the first time in six months. The policy repo rate has been raised by 90 basis points (bps) since May, while the weighted average of lending rates of scheduled commercial banks on fresh loans rose 23 bps between March and May.
Job woes
7.8%: That was the rate of unemployment in June, showing a marked rise from 7.1% in the previous month. The increase in unemployment was mainly because of a sharp jump in rural unemployment to 8.0% from 6.6% as patchy monsoon rains disrupted agriculture-related employment, data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy showed. The silver lining, however, was the rate of unemployment in urban areas, which fell by 90 bps to 7.3%.
Another record low
Since the middle of December 2021, the rupee has been weakening against the dollar. Of late, it has touched lifetime lows as the global turmoil has exposed India’s macroeconomy to various risks from high price pressures to record trade deficit. The rupee hit a low of 79.36 against the dollar on Tuesday, prompting RBI to take several temporary measures to boost forex inflow. But analysts expect the rupee to cross the 81-mark by the end of the year in the current situation.
Speeding up
Growth in vehicle sales in the country seems to have picked up after a lull, with June witnessing a 27% year-on-year rise in total retail vehicle sales. In the April to June quarter, sales have risen impressively across categories, with some help from the low base effect. But sales still lag pre-pandemic levels by 9%, data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Association showed. Chip shortages and high inflationary pressures could continue to impede growth in the sector.
Going green
₹52,474 crore: THAT IS the amount Acme Group will invest in developing a green hydrogen and ammonia project in Tamil Nadu. The project includes a 5-gigawatt (GW) solar power plant, a 1.5-GW electrolyzer unit, and 1.1 million tonnes of ammonia production capacity. Acme group founder and chairman Manoj Kumar Upadhyay said the plant will be one of the largest in the country and will help decarbonize sectors such as fertilizers, refining and steel.
Windfall Tax
The government has imposed additional excise duty of ₹23,250 per tonne on the sale of locally produced crude oil, dubbed windfall tax as oil companies profited heavily from the rocketing crude oil prices. In the March quarter, ONGC reported a 10% rise in net profit at ₹12,061 crore, while Oil India reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of ₹1,630 crore. The move is likely to help the government make up some of the revenue loss that will come as a result of the fuel tax cut in May.
Chart Of The Week: Jab Lag
After the initial covid-19 vaccination push, India seems to be falling behind on booster doses even as cases are on the rise again. India’s booster dose coverage stands at just 32 doses for every 1,000 persons, far behind its developing country peers.
