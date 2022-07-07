Data recap: Jobs data, auto sales, rupee’s fall

High inflation has forced the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to hike interest rates and the impact can now be seen in the retail home loans segment. Home loans outstanding grew 0.15% in May, the slowest sequentially in 10 months. Sequential growth was under 1% for the first time in six months. The policy repo rate has been raised by 90 basis points (bps) since May, while the weighted average of lending rates of scheduled commercial banks on fresh loans rose 23 bps between March and May.