Data recap: Maldives row, food subsidy, river cruises

India, like other nations, is susceptible to the ripple effects of the recent attacks by Yemen's Houthi militants on commercial ships in the Red Sea, a Mint article explained. The developments have forced shipping firms to take a longer and costlier route, leading to 7-15 days of additional sailing, and thereby increasing freight costs. This has put some of the biggest components in India's trade basket at risk, at a time of an already weak external environment. India depends on imports for close to 87% of its oil needs.