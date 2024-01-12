Data recap: Maldives row, food subsidy, river cruises

Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
Diplomatic ties between India and Maldives came under pressure after three Maldivian ministers, now suspended, made derogatory comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ministry of ports, shipping, and waterways has announced a ₹45,000-crore investment to develop river cruise tourism, aiming to leverage India's inland waterways for economic growth.
Subsidy boost
The government is considering an allocation of ₹2.2 trillion for food subsidy in the upcoming budget, which would be a 10% increase from the previous year, Mint reported.
The allocation would align with the government's focus on ensuring food security and keeping food inflation in check. According to food and public distribution department's secretary Sanjeev Chopra, the food subsidy outgo has already surpassed ₹2 trillion this fiscal, against the allocated ₹1.97 trillion.
Hill trade
India is considering issuing ISI certificates to Nepal-manufactured cement, paver blocks and electrical products as it looks to strengthen strategic and economic ties with some of its South Asian neighbours, Mint reported.
India primarily imports vegetable oil, textiles, engineering goods, spices, jute products and chemicals from the landlocked Himalayan nation, but bilateral trade has decline. Indian imports from Nepal dropped from $1.3 billion in 2021-22 to $838 million in 2022-23.
Cruise tourism
₹45,000 crore: That's the amount that the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways plans to invest to develop river cruise tourism. According to a ministry statement, the investment comprises ₹35,000 crore for cruise vessels and ₹10,000 crore for cruise terminal infrastructure by 2047.
The plan involves expanding river cruise tourism from eight waterways to 26 and increasing the number of cruise circuits with overnight stays from 17 to 80. The number of river cruise terminals is set to rise from 15 to 185, boosting cruise tourism by 2047.
Trade at sea
India, like other nations, is susceptible to the ripple effects of the recent attacks by Yemen's Houthi militants on commercial ships in the Red Sea, a Mint article explained. The developments have forced shipping firms to take a longer and costlier route, leading to 7-15 days of additional sailing, and thereby increasing freight costs. This has put some of the biggest components in India's trade basket at risk, at a time of an already weak external environment. India depends on imports for close to 87% of its oil needs.
Diplomatic strain
Controversial remarks by three Maldivian ministers on Prime Minister Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep has sparked a backlash from India. Some social media users in the country have called for a boycott of the Maldives, potentially affecting trade and interpersonal ties between the two nations.
India has been a key contributor to tourism in Maldives. It was the second-largest source of tourists to the island nation in the first 11 months of 2023, the latest available data shows.
Ola’s venture
376,000: That's the number of electric scooters sold by Ola Electric since its inception till the end of December 2023, Vahan data showed. Ola accounted for four out of every 10 electric scooters sold in India last month.
However, Mint reported that the Bhavish Aggarwal-led company has sold more than 8,200 scooters in recent months to its own promoter group company ANI Technologies, which is looking to launch and expand its electric bike taxi service in various Indian cities.
Smartwatch king
A brief ban was imposed on sales of Apple's latest watch models, Series 9 and Ultra 2, in the US in December, owing to an ongoing patent dispute with Masimo, a medical device manufacturer.
The conflict underscores the competition in the smartwatch market, which is dominated by Apple with a 22% market share, an analysis by howindialives.com showed. In the high-end HLOS (high-level operating system) segment, its market share in July-September 2023 was 45%, according to Counterpoint Research.
Chart of the week: Women at work
A recent study commissioned by Uber and conducted by Oxford Economics, released last month, revealed that a significant proportion of working women in metros—from 29% in Mumbai to 52% in Chennai—agreed that ride-hailing services allowed them to pursue full-time employment.
