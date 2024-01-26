Data recap: Market slump, Zee-Sony deal, Ram temple
Summary
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, adding to the already flourishing list of religious tourism hotspots. The much-anticipated merger deal between Sony Group Corp.’s Indian unit and Zee Entertainment Enterprises was called off earlier this week, as the former sent a termination letter to the latter.