Data recap: Market slump, Zee-Sony deal, Ram temple

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, adding to the already flourishing list of religious tourism hotspots. The much-anticipated merger deal between Sony Group Corp.'s Indian unit and Zee Entertainment Enterprises was called off earlier this week, as the former sent a termination letter to the latter.

Sensex slumps

The Indian stock market has had a rough week, with the Sensex ending Thursday 1% lower than where it ended last week. Even as India’s market capitalization crossed Hong Kong’s on Tuesday morning to become the fourth-largest stock market worldwide, disappointing earnings by HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries led to global funds selling heavily this week. On Tuesday, the blue-chip index hit 70,370.55, the lowest closing level since 13 December.

Growth bet

The upcoming Budget may peg India’s nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 11.5%, Mint reported. If it turns out to be true, it will be higher than the expected growth of 8.9% in the current financial year, as per the first advance estimates. While the Budget had assumed 10.5% growth rate for 2023-24, new estimates suggest a slower growth, particularly on account of low wholesale price inflation. However, with wholesale inflation rising again, nominal GDP is expected to pick up pace in the next financial year.

Subdued sales

₹10,000 crore: That’s the amount the government is expected to get in the telecom spectrum auctions this financial year, which will be meagre compared to the record ₹1.5 trillion raised in 2022, Mint reported. The reason for the subdued amount may be that telcos have already stocked up airwaves and would only seek to renew their licences. Older telcos are likely to have some licences that are expiring next month in the 1,800-MHz and 900-MHz bands.

Merger fail

Sony Pictures Entertainment on Monday formally terminated its merger agreement with Subhash Chandra-led Zee Entertainment, bringing to an end what could have been India’s largest-ever entertainment deal so far. The merger, which collapsed after months of debate over the appointment of a chief executive officer for the merged entity, led to about a 30% decline in Zee Entertainment’s share price on Tuesday. With the collapse, Zee could need a cash infusion given its mounting debt and reducing margins.

Earnings report

The combined revenue of 227 BSE-listed companies that had declared their December-quarter financial results by last week has increased 18.1% year-on-year, a Mint analysis showed. Aggregate net profit for these companies rose 16.2% during the same period. However, if we exclude the 51 firms that belong to the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the overall revenue grew 5.3%, while profits were up 7.1%. In the same quarter last year, these firms reported a 19.6% rise in revenue, and net profits were up 8.5%.

Vaccine funding

$30 million: That's the amount of funding Serum Institute of India (SII) is set to secure for the production of vaccines for future pandemics, a Mint report said. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations is set to provide this funding to SII with the specific goal of enhancing vaccine production capabilities, focusing on infections that could potentially lead to an epidemic. The collaboration aims to expedite the manufacturing and validation of initial batches of experimental vaccines within 100 days in response to any growing outbreak.

Export revenue

India’s revenue from exports of refined petroleum products declined during the nine-month period from April to December 2023, mainly due to falling crude prices, increased domestic consumption, and reduced discounts on Russian oil. Data from the government's Niryat portal showed that exports of chemicals and petroleum products totaled $59.16 billion in the period, down 12.5% from the corresponding period the previous year.

Chart of the week: In God’s name

With the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the city is set to be a hotspot for religious tourists. Over the years, airports close to places of religious interest like Shirdi, Gaya and others have seen a rise in footfalls, a Mint analysis showed.

