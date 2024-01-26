Data recap: Market slump, Zee-Sony deal, Ram temple

Subdued sales

₹10,000 crore: That’s the amount the government is expected to get in the telecom spectrum auctions this financial year, which will be meagre compared to the record ₹1.5 trillion raised in 2022, Mint reported. The reason for the subdued amount may be that telcos have already stocked up airwaves and would only seek to renew their licences. Older telcos are likely to have some licences that are expiring next month in the 1,800-MHz and 900-MHz bands.