Data recap: Monsoon bet, TCS headcount, health drinks
Summary
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that India will likely receive above-normal monsoon rainfall this year. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is not filling up vacant roles, resulting in the company ending the year FY24 with fewer employees than it had at the beginning.