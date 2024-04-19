Data recap: Monsoon bet, TCS headcount, health drinks

Declining headcount

TCS, India's biggest IT services company and the largest private-sector employer, ended FY24 with 601,546 employees, a decline of 13,249 heads in a year as the company is not filling up many of its vacancies, a Mint report said. This is a first for the company since it went public in 2004. A fall in headcount for IT firms is usually linked to lower earnings, but TCS has dismissed concerns, saying that the dip was nothing unusual, especially after an earlier hiring spree. Some experts believe that this may be a sign of things to come, with artificial intelligence increasingly replacing employees in big IT services firms.