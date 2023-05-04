Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. Go First filed for insolvency in a big shock from the aviation sector. If early sets of data is any indication, the Indian economy did well in April. However, retail investors are no longer entering stock markets as enthusiastically as they did early during the pandemic.

Go Paupered

LOW-COST CARRIER Go First, one of the oldest private airlines in India, filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, citing persistent issues with Pratt & Whitney engines that power its fleet of 54 Airbus A320 aircraft. The Nusli Wadia-owned airline has halted ticket sales till 15 May and will keep flights suspended till 9 May. The National Company Law Tribunal has reserved its order on the airline’s plea seeking a moratorium on repayment of loans.

Car Launches

THE INDIAN car industry is gearing up for a bumper year, with 81 new product launches likely in 2023-24, Mint reported, citing data from JATO Dynamics. In 2022-23, just 54 new products were launched by carmakers. The new launches will include electric vehicles and vehicles fitted with traditional internal combustion engines. As many as 54 of the 81 launches are expected to feature full-model changes, facelifts, or new platforms, and the rest would be rehashes.

FPIs Dazzle

THAT’S THE value of shares foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought in April. The April figure was the highest since the FPI inflows worth ₹36,239 crore in November 2022. Financial services, automobiles, IT and capital goods cornered a bulk of the inflows in the first half of the month. FPIs had turned net sellers in January and February. In comparison, domestic institutional investors, including mutual funds, invested just ₹2,217 crore in April.

Growth Bets

THE INTERNATIONAL Monetary Fund (IMF) again named India as a “bright spot" in the world economy and a key contributor to global growth in the coming years. This came in the latest World Economic Outlook report, in which India is projected to grow 5.9% in 2023. A recent Mint analysis shows that India’s contribution to global growth has been rising. Among the seven largest economies, it has the third highest contribution, ahead of the UK, Germany, France and Japan.

PMI Delight

INDIA’S MANUFACTURING and services activity put up a robust show in April, with the former rising to a four-month high and the latter expanding at the fastest rate in 13 years. The S&P Global purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for April came in at 57.2 for manufacturing and 62.0 for services. A reading above 50 denotes expansion. Both sectors saw a quicker rise in new orders and output. But caution is in order, as higher activity did not translate into a corresponding rise in jobs.

Banking Misery

THAT’S THE amount of loans of the recently collapsed First Republic Bank that JPMorgan Chase & Co will acquire in its rescue effort. The lender will also acquire First Republic’s securities worth $30 billion and deposits worth $92 billion. On Monday, regulators said First Republic’s 84 branches in eight states would reopen as branches of JPMorgan Chase Bank and depositors would have full access to all of their deposits.

Electronics Electrify

INDIA’S EXPORTS of electronic goods have stolen the march on other traditional commodities in the country’s export basket in 2022-23. Electronic goods exports clocked $25.3 billion, rising a stunning 49% since 2021-22, even in a year when overall exports grew just 6.5%. Leading the surge was higher mobile phone production and shipments. The US remained the top electronics export destination, while EU countries such as Italy gained in the stakes tables compared to FY22.

Chart of the Week: Retail Lull

FY23 SAW subdued participation from retail investors in the Indian capital markets, compared with FY22. The share of retail investors on NSE fell to its lowest in six years. A total of 6.2 million demat accounts were created in January-March 2023, a 32% fall from 9.1 million in the same period a year ago.

