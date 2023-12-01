Data recap: Q2 earnings, GDP, pulses prices

Soaring temperature

Dubai is currently hosting the Conference of the Parties (COP), the annual climate change conference, during which nearly 200 countries will discuss ways to slow down climate change and rising temperature of the Earth. The 2015 Paris deal foresaw global warming "well below" 2°C, with an aim for 1.5°C above the pre-industrial levels in the long run. But the temperature has already breached the levels often this year, a Mint analysis showed. The US and China, the world’s two biggest emitters, have never hosted the annual conference.